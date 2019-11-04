Tobias Mandoreba in Hwange

Hwange 1-0 Mushowani Stars

HWANGE FC finally remembered how to win when they prevailed over a stubborn Mushowani Stars in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at the Colliery Stadium yesterday.

Both sides are staring relegation with six games left.

A 90th minute bullet of a free kick from the edge of the box by enterprising left-back Nomore Chinyerere secured Hwange the win. The goal was met with wild celebrations by the Hwange bench and fans after 13 games without a win. The spell consisted of five defeats and eight draws.

The home side who scored at the death, could have gone to the breather with a healthy lead had they not missed an avalanche of created chances.

Chinyerere had the first chance to put Chipangano ahead with a cracking free-kick in the 12th minute were it not for the Mushowani goalkeeper Admire Masuku.

Shepherd Gadzikwa was denied on the hour mark by Masuku after ghosting in from the blind side to direct home a flashing header.

Hwange goalkeeper Taimon Mvula prevented Hwange from falling behind in the 35th minute with a right-footed save to deny striker Joseph Tulani from a one-on-one situation before Gerald Ndlovu and Dingani Maphosa fluffed two gilt-edged chances on the stroke of half-time.

The second half was a pulsating affair, with the match seemingly destined for a share of spoils before Chinyerere’s moment of brilliance provided some relief to head coach Nation Dube.

“It’s an important win in the fight against relegation. We will fight hard to maintain this winning formula to survive,” said Dube.

Mushowani coach Newman Mashipe conceded defeat.

“It’s painful to lose in such a manner, especially after a good performance in such heat. We will work on our mistakes and ensure we avoid relegation,” he said.

Teams

Hwange:

T Mvula, A Chuma, N Chinyerere, G Ndlovu, F Chindungwe, A Banda, T Ncube (E Nkhulungo 46th min), E Gwitima, S Gadzika (L Mutoma 66th min), K Chimbadzwa, D Maphosa (G Zulu 46min)

Mushowani

Stars: A Masuku, C Nyakope, E Mafirenyika, W Tafa, P Chiramba (C Muvuti 77th min), S Savare, C Dzingayi, B Phiri, T Mutandi, C Slyon (C Zimhondi 72nd min), J Tulani — @tobymandox