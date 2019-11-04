Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

Jah Prayzah and his 3rd Generation Band will this Saturday hold a show at Homestead Conference Centre in Bulawayo.

The Dzamutsana hit maker who last performed in the city with Winky D seven months ago, will this time share the stage with Master Zhoe.

The show will also feature a performance from the afro-sensation Mbeu and his band Mhodzi tribe who promise an action-packed night.

Master Zhoe said he is excited about sharing the stage with Jah Prayzah who is renowned internationally.

“This means a lot to perform with Jah Prayzah who is an established and respected musician internationally,” said Master Zhoe.

He said he has been preparing well and cannot wait to give people a night of good music.—@waynecas