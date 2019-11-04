Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

The latest batch of 76 Zupco buses imported by Government from China left Beitbridge yesterday for Bulawayo pending commissioning by President Mnangagwa on a date to be announced.

Last week Government received 66 buses and 10 more have arrived.

The contingent of golden Dragon buses started arriving in the country on Sunday last week via Beitbridge Border Post.

They left for the country’s second largest city under heavy police guard at around midday.

The development is part of Government initiative to equip and resuscitate the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) so that it can expand its fleet and provide reliable mass transport.

Zupco is earmarked to eventually become the company of choice in providing modern reliable public transport.

The 76 buses are part of the 1 000 buses order from China which is also expected to complement another 500 buses from Belarus.

President Mnangagwa confirmed the latest acquisition of the fleet on Thursday while addressing the Zanu PF youth league.

“In the transport sector, my administration acquired buses to resuscitate Zupco and ease the plight of the commuting public and we will be launching more buses next week.

“In addition, Government recently extended the Zupco franchise to commuter omnibus operators,’ said President Mnangagwa.

The Head of State has between April and August commissioned 86 Zupco buses as the rebuilding of the public transport system gathers momentum.

So far Zupco has franchised 200 commuter omnibuses across the country, with efforts to increase the fleet to 1000 already underway.