Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

IMINYELA-based True Ndachi Boxing Promotions has embarked on an ambitious development programme targeting school boxers.

The stable, which is helping former Pan-African heavyweight champion Thamsanqa Dube revive his career, says they train at least 50 aspiring pugilists every weekend.

“We’ve partnered with the National Association of Secondary Heads (Nash) Bulawayo in our endeavour to promote boxing in Bulawayo. Presently, we’re training more than 50 boxers from Lobengula High and Sizane High. What boxing does is that it trains people to be responsible and disciplined. We hope to recruit more learners and get them off the streets so that they are not idle,” said Jermaine Chapfiwa, True Ndachi Boxing Promotions spokesperson.

He said they aim to recruit learners from Msiteli, Njube and Mpopoma High schools.

Chapfiwa said they are also targeting school leavers.

“Boxing is a sport that has potential big payouts. We’re encouraging youngsters that feel they’re good fighters to take up the sport. Who knows, they might make a break and discover how talented they are,” said Chapfiwa.

He said they also offer specialised training to individuals that want to keep fit.

“We do white collar boxing, where individuals or company executives can come and distress by training under our professional boxers for a reasonable fee.”

Meanwhile, Dube is expected to leave the country for a two-week long training camp in Johannesburg, South Africa.

He will be preparing for a World Boxing Federation Africa Heavyweight title against Shaffiq Kiwanuka of Uganda at Kampala’s Lugogo Cricket Oval on November 29. — @ZililoR