Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

Triangle 3-2 FC Nouadhibou

(Triangle lose 4-3 on aggregate)

TRIANGLE FC’s fairytale run in the Caf Confederation Cup came to a halt at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday after they failed to overturn a two-goal first-leg deficit suffered at the hands of Mauritanian champions FC Noudhibou a week ago.

A 3-2 victory over 10-man FC Noudhibou was not enough to send the Lowveld side into the mini-league stage of the competition. Two disallowed goals in each half, rushed efforts and a genuine second-half penalty call turned down summed up a bad day in office for coach Taurai Mangwiro’s Sugar Boys, who tasted the bitter side of the continental club game.

The visitors finished the game one man short after substitute Sidi Yocub was shown a straight red card in the 70th minute for stepping on Kudzai Chigwida in an off the ball incident.

On a day Triangle needed three goals without reply to progress, they found themselves trailing as early as the sixth minute. Skipper Ralph Kawondera needlessly lost possession in the middle of the park to pacey striker Side Touda, who raced into the hosts’ box before feeding his striking partner Yassim Elwely to slot home with ease.

A minute later, the hosts thought they had restored parity through Collins Dhuwa, but his effort was ruled out for offside. Triangle would go into the break with one foot out of the competition.

Mangwiro made two first-half substitutions in a bid to add more fire power upfront.

Defender Obey Mwerahari and Gerald Bero made way for Simba Makoni and Brian Chikwenya as the hosts searched for goals in vain.

Triangle drew level in the 49th minute through Makoni’s close range header. What followed after was 10 minutes of thrilling drama. Kawondera had an effort ruled out for offside by South Sudanese referee Ring Malong. Moments after that incident, Triangle had a penalty appeal turned down after what appeared to be a clear handball offence inside the box. However, Kawondera sent the hosts into the lead in the 53rd minute.

Three minutes later, Elwely sealed his brace after finishing off a devastating counter attack from the visitors. At that point it was clear Triangle were on their way out of the competition.

Tinashe Chivandire scored their third goal in the 81st minute, but it was way too late to recover from the blow that had been delivered by the visitors. A disappointed Mangwiro felt his side was let down by poor officiating.

“I would like to say sorry to the nation, we were not good enough today. We gave it a fight, but we fell short. It was a matter of being so near yet so far. I do not want to take anything away from the visitors, they fought well, but my question is; was the playing field level? Were we given a chance to compete or it was a matter of fulfilling the fixture? Not that I am perfect, but all I want is to be given a fair chance to compete. I thought we were not afforded that chance. How do you explain the selection of match officials for these games? Yes, the biggest undoing was to allow them to surge ahead, but the response from the boys was sound,” said Mangwiro.

FC Nouadhibou general manager Mauril Njoya, who stood in for coach Santiago Martinez in the post-match interview said: “I did not recognise my side today. Our opponents played well but they were unlucky.”

Teams



Triangle: Ronald Mudimu, Arnold Chivheya, Donald Dzingai, Collins Dhuwa, Timothy January, Ralph Kawondera, Tinashe Chivandire, Ralph Kawondera, Gerald Bero (Simba Makoni 32nd min), Allan Tavarwisa (Delic Murimba 61st min), Kudzai Chigwida, Obey Mwerahari (Brian Chikwenya 17th min)

FC

Nouadhibou: Bakary Ndiaye, Ablaye Sly, Muhamane Cisse, Mandala Kante, Sonkram Muhamid, Oumar Mangwe,Jacob Dipode (Side Youcub 61st min), Sida Touda, Yassin Elwely, Abdulaye Gaye, ( Elhasin Tegued 78th min) El Hassen Lemrabott — @innocentskizoe