Farirai Machivenyika, Harare Bureau

The US imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe will take centre stage during a meeting organised by the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission and political parties involved in the Political Actors Dialogue that will be held in Nyanga starting today.

The NPRC co-convenes the political parties’ dialogue together with the Zimbabwe Gender Commission.

NPRC chairman Justice Selo Nare (Retired) said the issue of sanctions would come up for discussion in an interview on the sidelines of the National Clean-Up campaign held at Fife Avenue Shopping Centre in Harare last Friday.

“Next week we will be going to Troutbeck Inn in order to look at the outlay, the things we have missed out but the area we are going to look at is that of the Zimbabwe Economic Recovery Act (ZIDERA), interrogate it (and) find out how we can approach the people who have imposed sanctions on us, perfect the whole thing and also the economic side of it. We are also going to be looking at the closure of factories,” Justice Nare said.

The fight against the illegal sanctions imposed on the country have gathered momentum following the resolution of the Sadc Heads of State and Government calling for their removal.

Sadc declared October 25 as a day of solidarity with Zimbabwe in its fight against the sanctions with all member carrying out various activities on the day last week to show their support.

The African Union and the Non-Aligned Movement have also condemned the embargo that has negatively affected the country’s economy and caused untold suffering of ordinary people. Justice Nare said the political parties dialogue was now dealing with governance and issues affecting the economy.

“We are now on the second leg where we are dealing with issues pertaining to governance. From there one of the areas we will be dealing with is the economy.

“The parties are going to deal with the economy with the advice of groups that come in. We should be able to cover a lot of ground,” Justice Nare said.

He also called on political parties that are not part of POLAD to join the process.

“It’s easy to criticise when you are outside but they need to be in it to know what exactly it is,” he said.

“The area of dialogue is very difficult to fall in but it’s an area which is quite useful and before you can dialogue, you may have fights.”