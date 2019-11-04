Mukudzei Chingwere, Harare Bureau

Yadah Stars 1-0 Chapungu United

YADAH Stars breathed some life into their Castle Lager Premiership football relegation battle with an unlikely win over an otherwise lethargic Chapungu United at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

Veteran forward Ralph Matema scored the only goal of the match which was enough to down a casual visiting Chapungu.

The Airmen looked comfortable on the ball for the larger spells of the match but somehow they did not create meaningful chances at goal.

Five minutes after the hour mark, Matema reminded the visitors of his well-documented predatory instincts from yesteryear when his effort from close-range brushed the top of the crossbar.

And 15 minutes from time it appeared Chapungu had not done their research properly on Matema, allowing him loads of space on the blind side, and the former Highlanders man fired home the winner with a well-taken low drive.

Despite the defeat, talk of relegation is far-fetched for Chapungu, they are still on position nine, seven points above the drop zone on the standings.

Meanwhile, Yadah remain on the foot of the standings but are now on 28 points, just four points behind TelOne who occupy the last safety position, and coach Genesis Mangombe is still hopeful.

“The guys played very well today and we need to continue posting such results until the end of the season.

“It is not yet over and we are still hopeful, we still have five games to play and we still have hope of surviving,” said Mangombe.

Chapungu coach Thomas Chinyan’anya was disappointed with the loss but insisted his team is still within their targets of a top half finish.

“I am disappointed we have been punished in a game I thought we were not supposed to lose, that is football but we are still hopeful of a top eight finish.

“The guys looked tired today, but we need to rectify that in our upcoming games and stand a chance of meeting our targets,” said Chinyan’anya.