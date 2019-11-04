Wallace Ruzvidzo, Harare Bureau

Zanu-PF secretary for Youth Affairs and party chief whip Cde Pupurai Togarepi has warned Government ministers and Zanu-PF Members of Parliament who are snubbing party programmes and events saying they risk losing their positions.

Speaking at the Zanu-PF National Youth Assembly meeting held at the party’s headquarters last week, Cde Togarepi said ministers and MPs should not forget that it is their party background which got them into those offices.

“We now have Government officials who are now sabotaging the party and do not want to engage in party events ever since they took up Government posts. They now prefer to propagate their own individual agendas and lining their pockets.

“They do not want to attend party programmes that promote the President’s vision, they always give excuses forgetting that it is the party that led to them getting appointed into those Government offices.

“These are some of the people who are working against the vision of the President and would want to see Vision 2030 fail to materialise so if they keep this up they will be expelled from their leadership positions,” said Cde Togarepi.

He also commended President Mnangagwa who was in attendance for appointing a considerable number of youths into cabinet, a feat that was never achieved by the previous administration.

“For the past two days we have been meeting and discussing the socio-economic issues affecting us as youths.

“We would like to thank President Mnangagwa for appointing a large number of youths into cabinet, a development that has never happened before,” he said.

Meanwhile, the party’s youth league will be embarking on a chicken rearing project which will see each province receiving 10 000 chicks as a start-up.

“The youth league will be embarking on a chicken project which will see 10 000 chicks being given to every province and we have already sourced a market for them in China,” said Cde Togarepi.