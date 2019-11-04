Business Reporter

THE country’s trade and export promotion agency, ZimTrade, has dispatched its team to Malawi to conduct a market survey that will assist local companies keen to tap that market.

“Our team is undertaking a market survey in Malawi to explore export opportunities and establish the viability of exporting to Malawi,” said the agency.

“The survey will identify products and services with market potential in Malawi and the respective potential importers/buyers.”

ZimTrade said Zimbabwe’s proximity to Malawi offers untapped export opportunities for local industries.

“The ongoing market survey will evaluate the logistics of supplying goods to Malawi, examine the distribution channels used and the margins being charged in the respective routes,” it posted on its Twitter account.

Zimbabwe’s exports to Malawi stood at US$6,34 million in 2018, according to the United Nations database on international trade.

Trade between the two countries has been minimal with Zimbabweans importing rice from Malawi.

In the region the country’s trade is more inclined towards South Africa and Zambia. Goods manufactured in Zimbabwe are on demand in the region.