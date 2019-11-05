Brenda Zinyuke, Court Reporter

TWO men from Bulawayo have been arrested for allegedly breaking into 16 houses in Cowdray Park suburb and stealing property worth over $200 000 on separate occasions while the owners were away.

Milton Sibanda (27) and Itai Gotora (46) both of Cowdray Park suburb together with Norman Tshuma whose age was not given and is still at large, allegedly stole from houses in the same suburb.

Sibanda yesterday appeared before Western Commonage magistrate, Mr Stephen Ndlovu and was not asked to plead to 16 counts of unlawful entry committed in aggravating circumstances.

The magistrate remanded him in custody to today to appear before him with his co-accused Gotora.

Some of the stolen property include laptops, televisions, solar batteries, amplifiers, cooking oil, washing powder, cellphones, clothes, shoes among other items.

Prosecuting, Mr Steward Madzore said between August and October, Sibanda, Gotora and Tshuma connived to steal from a number of homes.

The trio broke into houses using unknown means and stole various property before driving away in a Honda Fit.

In the first count, the trio stole from Ms Prudence Chihana (27) of Cowdray Park suburb when she was in South Africa.

“The accused persons took advantage of the complainant’s absence, gained entry into the premises and stole the complainant’s property,” said the prosecutor.

The men allegedly then drove away in their getaway car.

Mr Madzore said Sibanda and his accomplices also stole from Mr Ignatius Moyo while he was sleeping.

“On September 2 at around 10PM, the accused persons proceeded to the complainant’s house where they broke in using unknown means and stole property before driving away,” Mr Madzore said.

Mr Moyo woke up the next day and noticed that some of his property was missing.

He reported the matter to the police leading to the arrest of Sibanda and Gotora who had stolen from 16 houses in the suburb with their accomplice who is on the run.

The total value of stolen property is $273 079 and property valued at $76 578 was recovered.—@zinyuke98