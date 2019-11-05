Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

MINISTER of State for Matabeleland South Province, Abedinico Ncube, has called on companies to adopt green business practices that support environmental conservation.

In a speech read on his behalf by provincial development co-ordinator, Ms Sithandiwe Ncube, at the Green Enterprise Matabeleland South provincial launch in Gwanda, Minister Ncube said business operations were to blame for some damage to the environment such as deforestation and emission of toxic gases through the use of bio-fuels.

“The promotion of the green economy has fast become a prime source of options and various value chains and entrepreneurial opportunities the world over. The Green Enterprise innovation challenge seeks to inculcate the green concept in business management,” he said.

“The development of green economy activities has been adopted globally and locally. The current thrust is geared towards safeguarding the environment by adopting green business practices that do not harm biodiversity through activities such as deforestation and emission of toxic gases through the use of bio-fuels.”

Minister Ncube said the programme was going to improve the economic and environment competitiveness of businesses as well as their sustainability. He said it would also create employment opportunities in green jobs and capacity building.

Minister Ncube urged SMEs from Matabeleland South to come up with business ideas and plans that are suitable for the green enterprise programme. Empretec Zimbabwe director, Ms Busi Bango, said the thrust of the programme was to foster entrepreneurship within the green business sector. She said through entrepreneurship, harnessing the energy and innovation there was an opportunity to improve the quantity and quality of jobs and to generate inclusive and sustainable growth.

“The green enterprise challenge places such a high priority on conserving the environment in our business practices,” she said.

Ms Bango said there was a need to take fresh approaches to entrepreneurship and to equip SMEs with skills to create their own jobs and as they succeed to create jobs for others as well. The programme was organised by the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community and Small to Medium Enterprise Development. — @DubeMatutu