Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

MUCKAMORE Company of Archers (MCOA) will hold an internal club field archery competition at Burnside Barn today.

MCOA is a local archery club of all age groups and hosts an internal club competition in the first week of every month.

Only members of MCOA will be allowed to participate. Shooting will be in ends of three arrows and be done in a minimum of two minutes.

“This is to gain experience for taking part in official competitions and a good practice session before the Open shoot on November 9,” reads a statement from the MCOA.

Archers will be allocated 30 arrows and the seniors and juniors will shoot ranges from 122cm recurve target, and a target of 60cm in the Under-14 and below categories.

All archers are allowed to use recurve and compound bow. A compound bow is a bow that uses a leverage system usually of cables and pulleys, used for target practice, while a recurve bow is a bow with limbs that curve away from the archer, which gives a greater amount of strength and speed in the arrow.

Archers should also be familiar with timing, signals and bouncer procedures, which will increase their accuracy and shooting techniques.

The shoot will run under the World Archery Federation, the international governing body of the sport.