Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

REJUVENATED Highlanders FC are set to renew their rivalry with ZPC Kariba in the semi-finals of the Chibuku Super Cup this weekend following a draw held in Harare yesterday.

The Premier Soccer League is expected to reveal the semi-final venues during the course of the week.

In the other semi-final, Ngezi Platinum Stars will play against the winners of the delayed quarter-final match between holders Triangle United and Harare City in Harare tomorrow. The game was

postponed due to the Sugar Boys’ participation in the Caf Confederation Cup.

According to the draw, whichever venue is chosen, ZPC Kariba will be the home side. It will be interesting to see which venue the PSL chooses for this epic battle.

Given the history between the two sides, the venue will play an essential role in determining who gets the ticket to the final.

Highlanders’ coach Hendrik Pieter de Jongh told the Bosso official website that he was content with the draw.

“Very fair draw against (ZPC) Kariba. It is now important to know very soon where the match will be played, which place, which stadium, for preparation. Kariba is a good team with good players. The last time we played them two weeks ago we drew, which was a good game, especially in the second half,” said De Jongh.

“It’s not an easy game. ZPC Kariba are fourth on the log, with the right eye to the top for number one or top two. However, this is a cup game; a cup game is different and it can produce any result.

“I think we are in a very good mood; the spirit of the players is high and this week we are looking forward to good training, good focus. We will work hard and hope we can go to the final.”

Besides the venue poser, this is a potentially explosive encounter.

Bosso have a terrible record at Nyamhunga Stadium and if the game is to be played in Kariba, it will be a tall order for the Bulawayo giants to progress further.

The two sides met at Nyamhunga a fortnight ago in the league and the game ended in a one all stalemate. The reverse fixture played at Barbourfields in May saw Highlanders emerging 2-0 winners.

This might be a window for Bosso to break the Kariba jinx, should the match be fixtured in the hot resort town. There is also no doubt that bringing the game to Bulawayo will be best for maximising marketing mileage for the Chibuku brand.

With Highlanders in top form at present, there arises the question of the crowd that may throng Barbourfields if the game is played in Bulawayo. Bosso are enjoying a new lease of life in all competitions, while ZPC Kariba have been struggling for consistency despite being fourth on the league table.

Both sides have not won the cup since it was re-introduced five years ago. The furthest both sides have gone in this competition is the semi-final stage.

Bosso were in the semis on two occasions in 2014 and 2016, but fell on that hurdle on both occasions. They were dumped out by eventual winners Ngezi Platinum Stars in 2016. ZPC Kariba fell in the semi-final stage in 2015.

On their way to this year’s semi-finals, ZPC Kariba beat Hwange 2-1 and claimed the scalp of Manica Diamonds with another 2-1 victory in the quarter-finals.

Bosso on the other hand beat Dynamos 1-0 in the first round before thrashing FC Platinum 3-0 in the quarter-finals at Barbourfields Stadium.

Winners of the Chibuku Super earn a ticket to represent Zimbabwe in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Semi-final draw

ZPC Kariba vs Highlanders, Harare; City/Triangle vs Ngezi Platinum. — @innocentskizoe