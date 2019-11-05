Prosper Dembedza Court Correspondent

FOUR directors at Carefree Travel (Pvt) Ltd last Friday appeared in court on allegations of duping a United Kingdom based businessman of his 67 400 pounds in a botched air tickets deal.

Musa Ahmed Yousaf (83), his wife Aisha, his son Musa Akil and Rutendo Berejena (44) were facing fraud charges when they appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Victoria Mashamba.

The four were freed on $1 000 bail each.

As part of their bail conditions they were ordered not to interfere with State witnesses and to continue residing at their given addresses.

The quartet was further ordered to report twice a week on Mondays and Fridays at CID Commercial Crimes Division.

Mr Mashamba deferred the matter to November 27.

The court heard that on September 2017 the four accused persons misrepresented to Mahommed Ahmed that Carefree Travel (Pvt) Ltd was in need of capital injection in order to finance a facility they had with Fly Emirates where they could get air tickets at a discounted price for resale to there customers yet the facility did not exist.

It is alleged that as a result of the misrepresentation Ahmed injected a total of 67 400 pounds into Carefree Travel (Pvt) Ltd. Nothing was recovered.