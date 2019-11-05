Mthabisi Tshuma

THE legendary Cool Crooners, Ngoma Ingoma, Band Fusion and Thandi Dhlana are some of the artistes who are billed to perform at the inaugural The Place Jazz Festival taking place at the upmarket restaurant in Bulawayo on Saturday.

The artistes, who will be joined on stage by Hudson Simba and Alois Kumbewu, will be performing for a good cause as they aim to raise funds for two young talented cricket players, Joseph Ncube and Tawanda Dumiso who are meant to travel to India next month for the U18 competitions.

The two cricketers who impressed at the local cricket competitions are set to represent the Heath Streak Academy at the U18 competitions to be held in the Asian country from December 7 to 14 this year.

Event organisers, Prince Joel Nyoni and Lungile Ndlovu said entrance fees for the festival range from USD$2 to USD$5 with the proceeds set to be channelled to the children’s trip.

“All proceeds will go towards the attainment of visas and other travelling necessities for the duo,” Ndlovu said.

Nyoni said The Place’s proprietor, Catherine Sithole’s love for kids had seen her come up with this initiative.

“Catherine Sithole’s unselective love for children gave birth to such a good initiative which will by far, produce fruitful results to the young talented generation of Bulawayo,” said Nyoni.

He said to make the event more exciting, a raffle sponsored by various corporates will be held during the festival with attendees standing a chance to win various holiday packages.

The fundraising event, Nyoni said, will be held annually to assist underprivileged children.

“We’re planning on holding the festival annually as we want to assist children who’re talented but cannot fend for themselves,” he said. – @mthabisi_mthire