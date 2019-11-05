Pride Mahlangu, Business Reporter

BULAWAYO will this week host a Cyber Security indaba where stakeholders will discuss a range of issues affecting cybersecurity and efficient telecommunications industry operations in the country.

The conference will be held at a city hotel on Thursday under the theme: “emerging technologies”.

According to the programme for the event, the Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Kazembe Kazembe, will deliver the keynote address.

Bulawayo Provincial Minister of State, Judith Ncube, Potraz director general, Dr Gift Machengete, telecoms sector executives and other dignitaries will attend the meeting.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Dr Sam Kundishora, said the gathering would provide a platform for senior

Government officials, business leaders, academia and civil society to share experiences and knowledge with regards to cyber security in Zimbabwe.

The meeting is one of the events that have been scheduled for the National Cyber Security Awareness month that ran from Tuesday, first of October to Thursday, 31 October 2019 under the theme “safe surfing”.

The key objectives of the national cyber security month are to promote online security and safety, cultivate a cybersecurity culture amongst internet stakeholders and to unlock new opportunities for cyber security collaboration and information.

Cyber security has over the years become a serious concern among countries and businesses as the globe forges ahead with industrialisation that inevitably will see the rise in the use of the cyberspace to conduct business.

Top of the list of the concerns is the rising trend of cyber terrorism that has targeted Internet networks with a view to either sabotaging services or targeting individuals. — @pridesinstinctz