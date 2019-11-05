Tobias Mandoreba in Hwange

Hwange FC legend Fabian Zulu has vowed to do everything in his power to ensure Chipangano survives relegation this season.

The ex-Hwange midfielder, who is now in the Notwane FC management structures in Botswana, said he gave a pep talk to the players last Friday at the invitation of the technical team led by Nation Dube.

He said they were concerned as legends that should Hwange be relegated, it might take very long for topflight football to return to the coal mining town.

“I got an opportunity to meet the players last Friday at their training session. Basically, the motive was to ensure that we psyche up the players, whose confidence levels have dropped to very low levels,” said Zulu.

“I put it across to the boys what it means to don a Hwange shirt because the club has a history. The players need to leave all other issues outside the training ground and also not dwell much on financial considerations, but rather excel on the pitch as it is where their bread is buttered and a springboard to break into bigger leagues in the region and beyond. I am happy I noticed a mindset change.”

He pledged to mobilise other legends so that a hand can be availed to the team from many fronts.

“If you look at teams like Highlanders and Dynamos, there are many legends and even supporters of the team who pool resources together when the team is in need and we need to have the same set up through networking platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp,” Zulu said.

Other club legends, Antony Nakamba (father to Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous) and Petros Chungwa were also part of the crowd that saw Hwange registering their first win in 13 outings by pipping Mushowani Stars 1-0 at the Colliery Stadium on Sunday.

Zulu promised to mobilise various forms of sponsorship in Botswana and to work with other legends in ensuring the team is rewarded at the end of season if they avoid relegation.

Hwange still have a mountain to climb, as they still have tricky fixtures against Herentals and ZPC Kariba (home), Triangle, Bulawayo Chiefs, Chicken Inn and TelOne (away).

The majority of Hwange fans still believe the team will stay afloat come end of season. – @tobymandox