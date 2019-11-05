Just a few years ago, most of us used third-party apps to lock WhatsApp to ensure the privacy of our chats, but now the messaging app has made the process much more convenient. Yes, we are talking about the fingerprint lock option, which is now available on both WhatsApp for Android and iOS.

Although the option to unlock WhatsApp via fingerprint sensor has been available on iOS for quite some time, the feature was made available for Android just recently and we are here to help you understand how the setup process works for this feature. So without wasting any more time, this is how you can set up a fingerprint sensor lock option on WhatsApp for Android and iOS.

How to set up fingerprint lock on WhatsApp for Android

In order to enable the fingerprint sensor lock on WhatsApp for Android, you need to follow these steps.

Update WhatsApp and open it

Go to Settings via the three vertical dots on top-right.

Choose ‘Fingerprint Lock‘ option.

Toggle on or off ‘Unlock with Fingerprint‘ option.

When you tap ‘Unlock with Fingerprint’, you will be asked to provide the fingerprint.

After this, choose the time limit – ‘Immediately’, ‘After 1 minute’, and ‘After 30 minutes’

How to set up Face ID/ Touch ID fingerprint lock on WhatsApp for iPhone

WhatsApp for iOS allows users to set the unlock method as either “Require Face ID” or “Require Touch ID,” depending on the model. However, the setup process remains the same for both face and fingerprint unlock. All you need to do is:

Update WhatsApp and open it

Tap on the ‘Screen Lock‘ option.

Toggle on or off the ‘Require Face ID‘ or ‘Require Touch ID‘ button.

Now, you will see options for the time limit for biometric lock. Choose between ‘Immediately’, ‘After 1 minute’, ‘After 15 minutes’, and ‘After 1 hour’.

Once you choose a time limit, WhatsApp will ask you to provide the fingerprint ID/ face scan to unlock WhatsApp.

The fingerprint lock option on WhatsApp is a secure and convenient way to ensure that nobody reads your messages even if you hand them the phone unlocked.