This feature is currently being tested on the iOS version of WhatsApp and we don’t know yet when will Android users will start testing it. iOS users only need to head to Apple Appstore and update their WhatsApp to start trying out this feature. We do not know if the company intends to expand the same functionality to the content of other video-streaming services like Amazon Prime Video.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.