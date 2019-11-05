Walter Mswazie, Masvingo Correspondent

A BULAWAYO armed robber opened fire and missed an illegal forex currency dealer in a failed robbery in Masvingo leading to his arrest.

Nkosiphila Sibanda (30) of Mzilikazi suburb opened fire and missed the money changer who is a resident of Runyararo West Suburb.

The money changer fled screaming for help and a crowd charged at Sibanda and apprehended him.

He was handed over to the police who recovered a pistol from him.

Acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Kudakwashe Dehwa said the incident occurred near Chicken Inn food outlet at corner Robert Mugabe and Leopold Takawira Avenue on Friday at around 4PM.

“We have arrested an armed robbery suspect who was caught attempting to rob a money changer in Masvingo.

“His unidentified accomplice escaped from the scene before he was arrested. We have since launched a manhunt for him,” said Asst Dehwa.

He said the complainant, whose name cannot be revealed for security reasons, was approached by Sibanda and his accomplice.

The pair got into the money changer’s car and Sibanda sat on the passenger seat while his accomplice was behind the driver’s seat. Sibanda, he said, produced a US$100 note and said he wanted South African rand.

During the transaction, Sibanda suddenly produced a pistol and ordered his victim to surrender all the money in his possession.

Sensing danger, the man stormed out of his car and fled towards the commuter omnibus terminus while screaming for help but Sibanda allegedly followed and opened fire into the air ordering him to stop.

The suspect then produced a pair of handcuffs in a bid to impersonate a policeman.

A mob approached Sibanda and he turned back and took to his heels.

The mob apprehended him as he was about to reach Masvingo Police Central and handed him to the police. —@walterbmswazie2