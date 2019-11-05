Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ELIJAH Mabhunu and Mirriam Sibanda were crowned champions of the second edition of the men’s and women’s Rail Trail Annual Charity Half Marathon at Raylton Recreational Sports Club at the weekend.

The race attracted most of the country’s top long-distance athletes.

Mabhunu from ZRP romped home in a time of 1 hour 5 minutes to win the 21.1km road run that had been scooped by Tendai Zimuto in 2018. Jonathan Chinyoka was second in 1 hour 6 minutes and 4 seconds. Black Rhinos’ Moses Tarakinya crossed the finish line in 1 hour 6 minutes and 32 seconds to claim third place.

Sibanda took the women’s gong in 1 hour 20 minutes, with Chiedza Chokore coming second in 1 hour 21 minutes, while Miracle Ncube was third in a time of 1 hour 22 minutes.

Mabhunu and Sibanda each pocketed $3 500 for their efforts.

The half marathon was launched last year as part of the National Railways of Zimbabwe corporate social responsibility initiative. The Rail Trail Annual Charity Half Marathon commemorates the arrival of the first train in Bulawayo on November 4, 1897. – @innocentskizoe