Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

THE Braai Out Zw event organisers who had declared war on Delta Beverages for sabotaging them by making their Biggest Braai Festival event clash with theirs in Harare this past weekend were left smiling after hundreds turned out for their event as chaos rocked the former.

Both events ended up being held on Saturday after Delta Beverages postponed their event because of the anti-sanctions march last month, something which did not go down well with Braai Out organisers who felt Delta were not being fair on them.

According to our sister newspaper The Herald, the Castle Lager National Braai Day (braai festival) seemed to have been ill-fated as it was chaotic from the entrance points to the meat and beverages serving points. As if that was not enough, the sound did not do event organisers any favour as it was also terrible, forcing main act Winky D who had delayed to take to the stage, to abort his performance. Missiles were also thrown on stage during Freeman’s act because of the poor sound.

“The sound was so poor that fans thought the musician (Winky D) was being sabotaged,” reported The Herald yesterday.

Close sources added that scores of people ended up ditching the biggest braai at Old Hararians Sports Club for the braai out at Kingfisher Park, which was just a few kilometres away. Those who attended the Braai Out Zw which was headlined by Jah Prayzah and Selmor Mtukudzi said they had a good outing as the event was well organised. Trevor Dongo also made a surprise appearance and added onto the fun. Commenting on the sound at the event, one patron in apparent reference to the biggest braai, simply said: “you took all the good sound in Harare. The sound was on point and everything was flawless.”

Braai Out Zw organiser, Nigel Kudzai Chinovhiringa, who days earlier, had ranted about how Delta Beverages were ‘sabotaging’ his event, was ecstatic yesterday. He said they exceeded their expectations as the turnout was amazing.

“The event was a major success as it had a good turnout which exceeded my expectations due to the other braai event which took place just near us. Words can’t even describe how I’m feeling,” said Chinovhiringa.

He said as a result of the success of the braai out’s third edition, they are now looking into developing the concept to other regions in the country. – @waynecas