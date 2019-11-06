Rutendo Ngara, Chronicle Reporter

THE body of a 23-year-old man has been stuck at Mpilo Central Hospital mortuary for more than two months after police failed to locate his relatives.

Mr Hilton Nkiwane was hit by a car in Mpopoma suburb and pronounced dead upon admission to Mpilo Central Hospital.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Chief Inspector Precious Simango said:

“Police in Bulawayo are investigating a case of road traffic accident which occurred on the 27th of August 2019 at around 1950hrs along Nketa drive opposite Bulawayo city council water works in Mpopoma.

“Circumstances are that Nkiwane Hilton was hit by a Toyota Hilux and died on admission to Mpilo hospital. The deceased is a male adult aged 23 and is approximately 1,73m tall, dark brown in complexion, slim built, short hair and no birth mark.

“He was wearing a pair of trousers, blue striped shirt and black tennis shoes. The deceased’s place of birth is Matewu village under Chief Tsugulu in Nkayi district,” said Chief Insp Simango.

She appealed to members of the public who might have information about the deceased’s relatives to contact them.

“Police in Bulawayo are appealing to members of the public to assist with information regarding the deceased’s relatives to contact ZRP Bulawayo traffic West on 0292-40555 or investigations officer Cst Choruma on 0713 750 639 or any nearest police station,” said Chief Insp Simango.

Even though the deceased’s home village is known, police have not been able to locate his relatives.—@missngara