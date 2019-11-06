Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS’ coach Hendrik Pieter de Jongh, who is unbeaten in eight matches he has been in charge of, will decide his future at the end of his brief contract with Bosso in December.

De Jongh has been in charge of six league games and two Chibuku Super Cup matches since his appointment in September on a four-month contract.

His first assignment was a Chibuku Super Cup first round match against Dynamos, which Bosso won 1-0. He went on to knockout league champions FC Platinum from the Chibuku Super Cup, thrashing them 3-0 in the quarter-finals.

In the league, the Dutchman engineered two 2-0 wins over Chicken Inn and TelOne as well as a 3-1 pounding of Yadah. He also oversaw three 1-1 stalemates against Herentals, ZPC Kariba and Dynamos.

With just five games remaining before the season ends, and a Chibuku Super Cup semi-final clash with ZPC Kariba, the Highlanders’ coach remains focused on the games at hand.

Bosso have three home games remaining against Ngezi Platinum Stars, Manica Diamonds and Bulawayo Chiefs. The other two on the road are against FC Platinum and Chapungu.

“My focus is the job. We are getting good results and I hope we continue getting good results. Highlanders have great fans. I love the club, but I will make the decision in December when all games are over,” said De Jongh.

Highlanders’ fans have fallen in love with De Jongh for instilling a winning mentality in the players.

The four-month performance-based contract has a clause that states he has to win at least 70 percent of the matches that he will be in charge of.

De Jongh found Highlanders mired in a relegation dogfight, four points above safety with 28 points and in 13th position on the league table.

He has, however, managed to steer Highlanders out of the relegation zone and they now sit in seventh position with 40 points.

Having managed to turn Bosso’s fortunes around, De Jongh’s stock has risen and it could cost Highlanders a fortune to tie him down. – @ZililoR