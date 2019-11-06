Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

BULAWAYO Theatre will be the place to be tonight as multi-award-winning traditional dance ensemble Ezimnyama premiere their play, Jewel of Africa.

The event will start at 6PM with a delegation from France, which organises festivals there, set to attend.

Meant to showcase the beauty of Zimbabwe, the play incorporates the gumboot dance which is popular in the Southern African region. It gives a clear picture of the cultures found within Zimbabwean borders and how they associate with each other.

Ezimnyama dance ensemble director Phibion Ncube said they are ready to show the city that they are not just a blinkered traditional dance outfit, but are a group which can also do theatre.

“We’re ready to show the people of Bulawayo that the talent we have is exactly what the local arts industry currently needs.

“Also, this will be a chance to show that as a traditional group, we’re dedicated to promoting the different cultures found in Zimbabwe,” said Ncube.

He said they will showcase Mbira, Dinhe, Chinyambera, Mbakumba and Isitshikitsha dances.

The reigning Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance competition winners appealed to the people of Bulawayo to attend the premiere in their numbers.

After its premiere tonight, the Jewel of Africa play will tour Zimbabwe before it goes international, starting with France next year. – @mthabisi_mthire