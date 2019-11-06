Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS are set to square off against ZPC Kariba in the semi-finals of the Chibuku Super Cup at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday, while Ngezi Platinum Stars will host the winner of today’s quarter-final tie between Harare City and Triangle United.

Harare City and Triangle meet at Rufaro Stadium in a repeat of the 2018 final which the Sugar Boys won 2-0. The game was postponed due to the Sugar Boys’ participation in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Highlanders are enjoying a great run of form at the moment and their performances have attracted fans back to Barbourfields Stadium.

While Highlanders are the away team, just like they were against FC Platinum in the quarter-finals, they are certain to have the numbers behind them. With Highlanders struggling to beat ZPC Kariba away from Bulawayo in recent years, Bosso will be favourites to win Sunday’s encounter.

The last time the two sides met at Barbourfields Stadium in a league match, Bosso were convincing 2-0 winners.

Both sides have not won the cup since it was re-introduced five years ago. The furthest both sides have gone in this competition is the semi-final stage.

Winners of the Chibuku Super earn a ticket to represent Zimbabwe in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Semi-final draw

ZPC Kariba vs Highlanders (Barbourfields), Harare; City/Triangle vs Ngezi Platinum (Baobab). – @innocentskizoe