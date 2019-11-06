Cape Town – Daniel James is expected to get a rest as Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is concerned about how much the young man has already played this season.

The 21-year-old Wales winger was primarily earmarked as ‘one for the future’ when the Red Devils paid £20 million to bring him from Swansea City in the summer.

James, however, has been a virtual ever-present for United due to the catalogue of injuries in the squad, playing 18 games so far for both club and country in an indifferent campaign for United.

The talented youngster has certainly impressed and scored three goals for his new club, quickly endearing himself to the supporters at the Theatre of Dreams, courtesy of his electric pace.

Solskjaer had hoped James would be afforded the opportunity to ease his way into life in such a demanding environment by coming off the substitutes’ bench more often.

But there is talk around United’s Carrington training base that the Norwegian is concerned the games are now starting to catch up with the starlet.

He will certainly not want to risk James picking up an injury ahead of the busy December slog of fixtures, and will be ordered to put his feet up before the end of this month.

United’s coaching staff are also keeping a closer eye on the Welsh youngster in training, to assess if there is any discernible sign of him being right on the limit.

James surprised his bosses at United when he first arrived at the start of pre-season training, topping the fitness charts after working hard in the run up to his glamour switch.

Solskjaer is delighted by James’ attitude but knows he has to protect him from himself in order to avoid burnout before the end of the campaign. – AFP.