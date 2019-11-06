Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

TITLE chasing Talen Vision FC are demanding that Zifa Southern Region grant them access to referees’ match reports, as they suspect former Premiership side Bulawayo City and other teams of using suspended players in some games.

Vision, who led the race for the better part of the season before being dethroned by City a fortnight ago, are second on the league table with 58 points from 28 games and trail by three points.

In their letter to Zifa, Vision suspect CIWU, Arenel, Bosso 90 and City to have used suspended players.

Zifa Southern Region board member Fiso Siziba confirmed Vision’s request to peruse match reports.

“Talen Vision FC have asked to see match reports, saying they suspect that some teams might have flouted suspension rules.

“Initially, their official Brian Moyo walked into the office asking to have a look at the records, but we told them that they must make a formal request. They wrote on 31 October and at that time one of our board members Mehluli Thebe was doing a yellow cards audit,” said Siziba.

“We have nothing to hide, but those referees’ reports are confidential. We told them (Talen Vision) that if they have a query on certain players, they can highlight those, we investigate and give them the response.”

On player suspensions, Siziba said the league writes to teams to notify them about suspended players that would have accumulated three yellow cards.

Vision spokesperson Lovemore Dube said: “It is true that we requested for access to information, which we feel as an affiliate we have a right to. We remain hopeful that our request will be granted.”

City have also requested to be supplied with the official suspensions records.

“The request was only done for our records. What happened in the past was that emails and hard copies of suspended players would be sent to clubs. We never used suspended players,” said City spokesperson Thandiwe Moyo.

There are two rounds of games left before the Division One season ends.

City are set to face Mosi Rovers in Victoria Falls this weekend before ending with a home tie against Arenel, while Vision will be at home to Casmyn before travelling to Hwange for a date with Makomo. – @ZililoR