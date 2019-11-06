Sharon Buwerimwe, Court Reporter

A TEACHER at Amavene Primary School in Bulawayo’s Nkulumane suburb has been arraigned for allegedly beating a Grade Seven pupil and damaging his eardrum for failing a test.

Benuka Phiri (52) from Nkulumane 5 suburb allegedly slapped Leo Muriwo twice on his ear resulting in his eardrum discharging pus which has given him problems since 2014.

Phiri pleaded not guilty to an assault charge before Western Commonage magistrate Ms Tancy Dube.

She was remanded out of custody on free bail to November 8 for judgement.

Phiri said she was being framed by the complainant’s mother.

“I don’t punish students who fail tests, I never assaulted him, I have been framed. It’s surprisingly strange that Leo’s mother said I gave her money for medical bills which is not true,” she said.

The court heard that the boy’s mother only reported the matter to the police after Phiri defaulted paying Leo’s medical bills.

Prosecuting, Mr Tapiwa Solani said the teacher committed the crime sometime in 2014.

“Phiri slapped Leo on his left ear resulting in him being deaf and has sustained internal pain for almost six years since 2014,” said the prosecutor.

He said Phiri only assisted with $60 for hospital bills and the boy’s medical problems have persisted.

“Leo’s ear problem worsened, discharging more pus and he told his mother who confronted Phiri. However, she refused to pay the bills,” said Mr Solani.

The matter was reported to the police leading to Phiri's arrest.