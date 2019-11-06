Telone has for the first time talked about its Blaze LTE service. Although we have talked about Blaze LTE here several times, it may come as a surprise to you to know that Telone hadn’t officially spoken about its a service – perhaps a signal that it was still perfecting its service. In a tweet, Telone acknowledged the significant interest in Blaze LTE and provided some essential details of the service (we already shared the details with you last week):

2/4 The Sim Card we are offering is placed in a modem or Wi-Fi router as well as some handsets with the Frequency Band FDD-LTE Band 20 (800), hence clients are advised that the LTE Blaze Sim Card will not automatically work in all mobile handsets… — Tel·One (@TelOneZW) November 6, 2019

4/4 The service is available in the following areas but work is currently in progress to extend the service countrywide. Chitungwiza

Kuwadzana

Borrowdale

Harare CBD

Ruwa

Glenview

Avondale

Southerton — Tel·One (@TelOneZW) November 6, 2019

Telone’s announcement adds no new details so it seems like last week’s article provided all the essential information for you to make an informed decision.