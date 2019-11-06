Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Chess Federation (ZCF) has appointed Muchakanakirwa Mkanganwi as its vice-president.

Mkanganwi is a passionate chess player and is the founder and chairperson of the Chessmates Chess Academy, a model chess school situated in Mount Pleasant, Harare.

Outside chess, Mkanganwi is a businessman and group chief executive officer of Pulse Pharmaceuticals, a leading wholesaler for pharmaceutical products in Zimbabwe which he founded in 2005.

Mkanganwi is also a non-executive director of Stanbic Bank.

“Mr Mkanganwi brings to the Zimbabwe Chess Federation varied business and corporate experience as well as a passion for excellence and development, attributes which will have a lasting positive impact on the growth of chess in Zimbabwe,” said ZCF in a statement.

ZCF is actively involved in developing chess from the grassroots level in all 10 provinces.