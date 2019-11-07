Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

UP-AND-COMING choir, Arise, will be holding a Thanksgiving concert at the Selborne Park Christian Church this Saturday.

The Bulawayo-based choir which was formed last year has 35 members whose ages range from 14 to 31 years.

Dubbed “Malibongwe”, the concert which kicks off at 5PM, will be their second one following a successful one held last year.

The choir’s director Melissa Sibanda said there was a lot to thank God for.

“We’ve dubbed the show Malibongwe because amid everything that has been happening in our country throughout this year, the Lord has seen us through. His grace has been sufficient and He is still seated on the throne and for that, we want to come together and give thanks to Him,” said Sibanda.

“The songs that are going to be sung will uplift and encourage everybody. We’ll also launch our Facebook and Instagram pages at the concert.”

Sibanda said tickets for the show are already on sale and on the day of the show food will be sold.

As part of a build up to the concert, Arise Choir has been holding shows at colleges such as Zimbabwe School of Mines and Hillside Teachers’ College. During their performance at Hillside Teachers’ College, the choir helped source money, food, stationery and bedding for students there. This was after one of the institution’s hostels was gutted by fire in September and the students lost almost all their belongings.

Sibanda said the choir was not only about singing but wants to make a difference in the community.

“We really had a wonderful evening at the college and they invited us to come back again which we did. On our second visit we did not only worship with them but brought them a few things that they shared,” said Sibanda.

Last week, the choir visited Sandra Jones Centre, a home for girls for another pre-concert show. They have also been to Khulumani FM and featured on Skyz Metro FM yesterday as part of their efforts to hype up Saturday’s show.