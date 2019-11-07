Tadious Manyepo, Harare Bureau

THE Cheetahs’ bid to retain the Africa Cup got a boost yesterday after Old Georgians star, Shingirai Katsvere, was certified fit for the annual two-day fiesta.

The Africa Cup begins today in Johannesburg, South Africa, with holders Zimbabwe taking on Sevens minnows Nigeria at the Bosman Stadium.

Winners of the tournament will qualify for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan next year.

The recovery of Katsvere has boosted the Cheetahs camp ahead of the 14-team tournament.

Katsvere has always been central to the Cheetahs’ success but suffered a complicated sprain two months ago.

He had been a huge doubt for the Africa Cup but has made full recovery in time for the contest the Cheetahs badly need to win.

Cheetahs manager, Donald Mangenje, yesterday revealed the 14-man squad to take part in the tournament.

Sables captain, Hilton Mudariki, who plies his trade in the UK, the Matabeleland Warriors duo of Biselele Tshamala and Tarisai Mugariri are expected to provide the cutting edge.

Stephan Hunduza will captain the side.

Cheetahs squad

Biselele Tshamala (Matabeleland Warriors-Zim); Connor Pritchard (Bond University – Australia); Tapiwa Tsomondo (Boland – SA); Jafnos Chiwanza (Old Georgians – Zim); Ngoni Chibuwe (Tomitanii Constanta – Romania); Shingirai Katsvere (Old Georgians – Zim); Tafadzwa Chitiokwindo (TV Pforzheim – Germany); Njabulo Ndlovu (Brackenfell – SA); Hilton Mudariki (Jersey Red-UK); Takudzwa Kumadiro (Old Georgians – Zim); Stephan Hunduza – captain (Old Hararians – Zim)

Riaan O’Neill (False Bay – SA); Martin Mangongo (SKRA Warsaw – Poland); Tarisai Mugariri (Matabeleland Warriors – Zim).