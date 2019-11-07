Harare Bureau

Few civil servants yesterday turned up for a planned protest march to escort their Apex Council leadership to hand over a petition to two Cabinet ministers.

With police stating that only the leadership could go to the offices to hand over the petitions, the petitions were not delivered.

Through the Apex Council, Government workers are pressing for their salaries to be pegged on the interbank rate.

Government wants negotiations to continue with emphasis on a range of policies to help civil servants, rather than a pure salary solution that may not be affordable.

The protest march was scheduled to start at 11.30am from PSA headquarters and proceed first to Kaguvi Building to hand over a petition to Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Sekai Nzenza and then proceed to the New Government Complex and present another petition to Minister of Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube, but the numbers turning up for the march were below expectations that it was considered a flop.

Only a few people, who appeared to be hawkers, showed up at the start, but that small group found themselves swamped by the police between Third Street and Sam Nujoma Street.