President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed former ambassador Chitsaka Chipaziwa as his new Chief of Protocol, replacing the long serving Munyaradzi Kajese who recently retired from the public service.

Chipaziwa has served as a diplomat in Sweden, Australia, South Africa, Malaysia and Brunei and was currently working an official in the ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Misheck Sibanda said Mnangagwa also appointed new permanent secretaries to three ministries and established a new position of head of the President’s Secretariat, both in the Office of the President and Cabinet.

Another career diplomat and Chief Director for Multilateral Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Raphael Faranisi is now head of the President’s Secretariat in the OPC.

Faranisi has served in Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Botswana and was Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

He will lead a team of high-level technical and administrative personnel that constitutes an intelligent interface between the OPC and all national stakeholders and international partners.

Sibanda said deputy director-general of the Central Intelligence Organisation, Aaron Nhepera is now Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, replacing long serving Melusi Machiya who was moved to the Ministry of Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development.

The Chief Secretary to President and Cabinet said Nhepera possesses “requisite experience in security and intelligence administration which competencies are key to deepening and expanding safety and security of persons, property, infrastructure and national institutions in the broader context of creating an enabling environment for and promoting ease of doing business in Zimbabwe.”

Former Women’s Affairs Secretary, Rudo Chitiga was moved to the OPC while awaiting reassignment. NewsDay