Andile Tshuma, Chronicle Reporter

ABOUT 250 families that were affected by floods in Tsholotsho in 2017 were relocated while more than 70 others are yet to move into their news homes as their houses are yet to be completed.

The villagers whose old homes were on the banks of Gwayi River were moved to higher ground in Tshino and Sawudweni villages in ward six, Tsholotsho North.

In a telephone interview yesterday, Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs Minister Cde Richard Moyo said about 70 families out of 315 families that were moved from low ground were yet to move into their new homes.

“Already, Government has successfully moved 250 families to their new homes in Sawudweni and Tshino villages in Tsholotsho. However, 70 houses are still under construction which means that these households are yet to move into their new homes. I am going there next week to check on the progress made so far to ensure that processes are sped up so that they are in good accommodation when the heavy rains start,” said the Minster.

He said the province is prepared for any disaster ahead of this year’s rainy season.

“We know that certain districts in our province are prone to flooding. As such we have implemented the necessary measures to ensure that when nature decides to take its course, we are prepared.

So far, we have had our sensitisation meetings, villagers have been sensitised about floods, particularly those from Tsholotsho district. They have had drills and know what to do when disaster strikes,” said Minister Moyo.

Some of the villages that were hardest hit during the flooding include Mahlosi, Mahlaba, Thamuhla, Mbamba, Mele, Lutshome, Maphili and Mbanyana. Villagers who were moved to Sawudweni and Tshino still go back to their old villagers to till their field as they maintained their old fields.

Minister Moyo said lack of funding has delayed completion of the houses.

“The Civil Protection Unit is on the ground and is working tirelessly and the Provincial Administrator, who heads the CPU in the province, gives me timely and constant briefings on the work and

I can say that all is on course. Funding remains a challenge. However, we are working on what’s available to ensure that work is done,” he said.

Some Tsholotsho villagers who were last year relocated to new houses after being displaced by the floods have reportedly returned to their old homes which are near their fields.

CPU director Mr Nathan Nkomo recently said those that moved back to old homes risked being marooned again in the event of floods.

“The argument of those that have returned to their old homes is that the soils on the banks of Gwayi River are fertile and therefore good for cropping.

“The area to which the villagers were moved has sandy soils which are not good for cultivation of crops,” said Mr Nkomo.—@andile_tshuma