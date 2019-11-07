Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

FMSA Umguza head coach Elmon Moyo promises fireworks in their Bulawayo Province Division Two knockout competition tie against Quality Foods at Luveve High on Sunday.

The draw was held at the Zifa Southern Region offices yesterday.

Chicken Inn will face Nabals in another potential thriller.Moyo is positive his side will produce good football and progress to the final.

“We are going to give our fans exciting football when we face Quality Foods. I respect my opponents, but I am confident that my team will proceed to the final,” said Moyo.

His side was the biggest winners in the quarter-finals, thrashing Lobengula Stars 5-0 at Hillside Teachers’ College last week. Quality Foods coach Simon Verengerai said he is up for the challenge and will deliver ‘‘quality’’ football on Sunday.

“As the name suggests we are quality so my team will show them quality football. As Moyo said, this game is going to be exciting and we will face either Nabal or Chicken Inn in the final,” said Verengerai.

Zifa Bulawayo Province acting chairman Allan Mpofu said: “I think it was a fair draw. Chicken Inn and Quality Foods are not in the top half by mistake, while Nabals and FMSA Umguza are surprisingly fighting relegation, but in this competition, they are getting good results.” Winners of the tournament will walk away with $4 000, while the losing finalists will get $2 000 and $1 000 will go to losing semi-finalists.

Fixtures

FSMA Umguza vs Quality Foods (Luveve High 3PM), Chicken Inn vs Nabals (Njube Desert 3PM)