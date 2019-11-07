Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

GOVERNMENT will render all the necessary support to ensure that the mining sector achieves the targeted $12 billion earnings by year 2023 with the Mines and Minerals Bill set to be enacted into law early next year, Mines and Mining Development Minister, Winston Chitando, said yesterday.

Speaking during the Zimbabwe Miners’ Federation (ZMF) Annual General Meeting held in Gweru, Minister Chitando said Government had rolled out a plan to support the artisanal and small-scale miners to produce more for the economy.

“A few weeks ago, His Excellency launched the $12 billion mining milestone by 2023. This, without doubt, is going to be reached with the support of the small-scale sector as well as other mining stakeholders,” he said.

“As Government we stand ready to support the small-scale mining sector so that we reach the 12 billion target with ease.”

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who was the guest speaker at the event, recently launched the ambitious $12 billion target for the mining sector, which dovetails with the country’s vision of an upper middle income economy by 2030.

Minister Chitando said the Mines and Minerals Bill, which President Mnangagwa ordered back to Parliament for realignment, should be completed and enacted into law next year as it was key to achieving set targets.

“The Mines and Minerals Bill amendment defines the small-scale mining sector and the mining sector at large. What it does is that it enables Government to come up with tailor made solutions for the mining sector immediately. All this is in the road to achieving the $12 billion target,” he said.

Minister Chitando said Government had come up with different strategies in the various extraction sectors that will see optimum production.

“In the chrome sector, we are going to see a huge increase in the ores being mined. The Chrome Development Policy, which will be availed early next year will ensure that there is fairness and equity in the development and interface between the smelters ad the small-scale miners,” he said.

In the gold sector, the Minister said a number of strategies had been rolled out to ensure that output reaches the 100-tonne mark by 2023.

“We will be and we are allowing the small-scale miners who are responsible for the production of 60 percent gold output to play a significant role. One of the strategies is setting up of the small-scale miners’ desk in all mining offices across the country as directed by President Mnangagwa,” he said.

“Very soon, we will also be introducing weekly meetings with the small-scale miners so that we get to understand and possibly rectify the challenges being faced by the small-scale miners.”

Minister Chitando said the introduction of pricing and marketing policies would also enable the gemstone sector to operate with set guidelines.

Addressing the same gathering, Fidelity Printers and Refiners general manager, Mr Fredrick Kunaka, said the Gold Development Fund Initiative of $150 million has been set up to enhance gold production.

“As Fidelity we have a fund that is targeting to capacitate the gold production and it should go a long way in achieving what His Excellency President Mnangagwa envisages which is to produce 100 tonnes of gold by 2023 and to reach the $12 billion target by the same year,” he said.