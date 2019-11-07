WhatsApp and its web counterpart have been hinting at releasing a dark mode version of the popular application for well over a year now but the official dark mode is nowhere to be found.

If you use WhatsApp web we found an easy hack that will allow you to activate a darker theme on your WhatsApp and chat away with reduced strain on your eyes.

You need to have one of the following browsers: Chrome, Firefox, Opera Browser If you’re using Chrome and Opera download this extension. If you’re using Firefox download this extension. Once you’ve installed the extension – you’ll need to download the dark theme for Web WhatsApp. Click on Install Style Open Web WhatsApp – which should now have the dark theme

PS: This only works with the browser-based version of WhatsApp Web. If you have the desktop app it will continue to use the lighter theme.

If you’ve followed the steps correctly your web WhatsApp should look like this:

Pretty cool