Harare Bureau

The Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) has condemned the recent actions by one of their members who shot and killed his wife and seriously injured his mother-in-law before killing himself by the same gun following a misunderstanding in Manyame Park, Chitungwiza.

Commander ZNA Lieutenant General Edzai Chimonyo has since sent a condolence message to the bereaved family. In a statement, ZNA director public relations Lieutenant Alphios Makotore said the ZNA were shocked and saddened by the shooting incident.

“The Zimbabwe National Army categorically condemns the actions of the member and violence associated with the incident. The Commander Zimbabwe National Army, Lieutenant General Edzai Absalom Chanyuka Chimonyo, general and senior officers, officers, men and women of the Zimbabwe National Army regret this unfortunate incident and would like to offer heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and wish a speedy recovery to the injured mother-in-law,” Lt Col Makotore said.

The soldier, attached at Kaguvi Barracks (formerly Old Cranborne Barracks), but based in Masvingo, was later found dead in a garden in the area after allegedly committing suicide using his service gun, an AK 47 rifle. Aaron Taurai Mlambo was reported to have visited his wife Evelyn Madawo (24) at her 41-year-old mother Nomari Madawo’s place around midnight armed with an AK47 rifle.

The two were on separation, with the wife living with her mother.