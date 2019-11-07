Walter Mswazie, Masvingo Correspondent

The Masvingo Music and Arts Awards held at the Charles Austin Theatre recently, lived up to their billing with the city’s artistes being urged to continue excelling.

Among the winners were musicians Gary Mapanzure, Melmery and Brendon Mvura as well as poet Ngoni Paradza, actors Khetani Banda and Bridget Mukova. Producer, Charles Mungansa, was also awarded for his Operation Restore Regasi film.

Harare-based Masvingo artiste, King Shady who was the guest artiste was recognised for being one of the consistent artistes and was presented with the Best Performance Award. The awards ceremony also saw journalists George Maponga of our sister paper, The Herald and Golden Maunganidze from Great Zimbabwe Campus Radio walking away with awards for best partners.

Awards’ organiser, Phineas Masekesa said he was happy that everything went according to plan and thanked the Masvingo community for embracing the event which was in its third year. He said the winning artistes should not relax as their next target should be to penetrate the national scene and eventually spread their wings outside the country’s borders.

He also thanked sponsors; Econet Wireless, N Richards, Masvingo Caravan Park, Talent Chivange, Delta Beverages, Makurira Memorial Clinic and Lulu Designs among others for their support which saw the artistes walking away with prizes.

“The event was very successful and we realised that it’s fast becoming popular among the Masvingo community as we had a huge crowd. I can safely say this year’s event was bigger and better than the previous two editions and we hope that it continues growing,” said Masekesa.

Below is the full list of winners:

Spoken Word Awards

Outstanding Poet: Ngoni Paradza

Theatre Awards

Outstanding Actor: Khetani Mike Banda

Outstanding Actress: Heather Mlingo

Outstanding Production: Operation Restore Regasi by Charles Munganasa

Best Theatre New Actor: Panashe Makusha

Visual Arts Awards

Outstanding Graphic Designer: Irvine T Chimanga aka Vince Designs

Outstanding Photographer: H.D Photography

Film & Television Awards

Outstanding Actor: Tinashe Nhukarume aka Nash

Outstanding Actress: Rosemary Zivanai

Outstanding Production: Umshado Wethu by Great Zimbabwe University

Outstanding Music Video: Vince Visuals ft 039 Music Bang

Music Awards

Outstanding Female Artiste: Melmery

Outstanding Male Artiste: Gary Mapanzure

Outstanding Album: Alchemy (Zindoga)

Best Hip Hop Artiste: 039 Music Bang

Best Hip Hop Single: Chamu Chiwanza by Daysh

Most Consistent Artiste: Brandon Mvura

Outstanding Creativity: Juts B Harsh

Outstanding Gospel Artiste: Prosper Macharika

Outstanding Gospel Song: Mai Maria by Raphael Skella

Outstanding Artiste Performance: Blessing Wekwamaramba

Outstanding Dancehall Artiste: Jodah

Outstanding Music Producer: John The Producer

Best Artiste Performances in Masvingo: King Shaddy

Dance Awards

Outstanding Dance Group/Solo: John Beats

Outstanding Awards

Outstanding Radio Personality: Miss Candice

Outstanding New Artiste: Candy

Outstanding Artiste of the year: Baba Rah Africa

Outstanding Partners: George Maponga, Julius Marimbire, Golden Maunganidze

Outstanding Festival: Masvingo Youth Arts Festival hosted by Onward Chironda

Outstanding Promoter: Gary Garande (Caravan Park)

Outstanding Arts Ambassadors: Charles Munganasa, Florenco Masekesa, Sydney Taivavashe, Vharazipi