The Chronicle
Walter Mswazie, Masvingo Correspondent
The Masvingo Music and Arts Awards held at the Charles Austin Theatre recently, lived up to their billing with the city’s artistes being urged to continue excelling.
Among the winners were musicians Gary Mapanzure, Melmery and Brendon Mvura as well as poet Ngoni Paradza, actors Khetani Banda and Bridget Mukova. Producer, Charles Mungansa, was also awarded for his Operation Restore Regasi film.
Harare-based Masvingo artiste, King Shady who was the guest artiste was recognised for being one of the consistent artistes and was presented with the Best Performance Award. The awards ceremony also saw journalists George Maponga of our sister paper, The Herald and Golden Maunganidze from Great Zimbabwe Campus Radio walking away with awards for best partners.
Awards’ organiser, Phineas Masekesa said he was happy that everything went according to plan and thanked the Masvingo community for embracing the event which was in its third year. He said the winning artistes should not relax as their next target should be to penetrate the national scene and eventually spread their wings outside the country’s borders.
He also thanked sponsors; Econet Wireless, N Richards, Masvingo Caravan Park, Talent Chivange, Delta Beverages, Makurira Memorial Clinic and Lulu Designs among others for their support which saw the artistes walking away with prizes.
“The event was very successful and we realised that it’s fast becoming popular among the Masvingo community as we had a huge crowd. I can safely say this year’s event was bigger and better than the previous two editions and we hope that it continues growing,” said Masekesa.
Below is the full list of winners:
Spoken Word Awards
Outstanding Poet: Ngoni Paradza
Theatre Awards
Outstanding Actor: Khetani Mike Banda
Outstanding Actress: Heather Mlingo
Outstanding Production: Operation Restore Regasi by Charles Munganasa
Best Theatre New Actor: Panashe Makusha
Visual Arts Awards
Outstanding Graphic Designer: Irvine T Chimanga aka Vince Designs
Outstanding Photographer: H.D Photography
Film & Television Awards
Outstanding Actor: Tinashe Nhukarume aka Nash
Outstanding Actress: Rosemary Zivanai
Outstanding Production: Umshado Wethu by Great Zimbabwe University
Outstanding Music Video: Vince Visuals ft 039 Music Bang
Music Awards
Outstanding Female Artiste: Melmery
Outstanding Male Artiste: Gary Mapanzure
Outstanding Album: Alchemy (Zindoga)
Best Hip Hop Artiste: 039 Music Bang
Best Hip Hop Single: Chamu Chiwanza by Daysh
Most Consistent Artiste: Brandon Mvura
Outstanding Creativity: Juts B Harsh
Outstanding Gospel Artiste: Prosper Macharika
Outstanding Gospel Song: Mai Maria by Raphael Skella
Outstanding Artiste Performance: Blessing Wekwamaramba
Outstanding Dancehall Artiste: Jodah
Outstanding Music Producer: John The Producer
Best Artiste Performances in Masvingo: King Shaddy
Dance Awards
Outstanding Dance Group/Solo: John Beats
Outstanding Awards
Outstanding Radio Personality: Miss Candice
Outstanding New Artiste: Candy
Outstanding Artiste of the year: Baba Rah Africa
Outstanding Partners: George Maponga, Julius Marimbire, Golden Maunganidze
Outstanding Festival: Masvingo Youth Arts Festival hosted by Onward Chironda
Outstanding Promoter: Gary Garande (Caravan Park)
Outstanding Arts Ambassadors: Charles Munganasa, Florenco Masekesa, Sydney Taivavashe, Vharazipi
Leave a Reply