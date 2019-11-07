Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE annual Hope Fountain 30km race and 7.5km fun walk takes place this Sunday, with over 200 athletes expected to take off at Centenary Park.

Bulawayo Athletics Board (Bab) chairman Manuel Mpofu said all is set for the race, whose proceeds will be donated to charity.

“All is set for the Sunday event as athletes have started to register. Top athletes who competed at the Rail Trail event last Sunday will grace the event. Registration forms are available at Eduloan

Offices, corner George Silundika and 10th Ave. Final registration will be done on Saturday at Centenary Park TS Matabele offices,” said Mpofu.

“Water points will be evenly distributed to hydrate athletes taking into account the weather conditions. Medals and prize money will only be given to winners in each category.”

The main race starts at 6am at Centenary Park, with the finish point being Hillside Dams, while the 7.5km fun walk starts at 6.30am.

Registration fees have been pegged at $50 for the open category and $25 for juniors.

Meanwhile, Bab will host the Track and Field Championships on November 24 at White City Stadium.

The Liquor Hub Fun Run in December will bring down the curtain on the 2019 athletics calendar, which started in January. – @innocentskizoe