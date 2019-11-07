Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZPC Kariba coach Godfrey Tamirepi is positive his side will sail through to the final of the Chibuku Super Cup despite their semi-final opponents Highlanders enjoying crowd support at Barbourfields Stadium this Sunday.

While Highlanders will be the away team just like they were against FC Platinum in the quarter-finals, they will have the numbers behind them.

With Highlanders struggling to beat ZPC Kariba away from Bulawayo in recent years, Bosso will be favourites to win Sunday’s encounter.

“We are very positive that we will sail through despite Bosso being given home advantage. World over venues are announced well in advance before the teams qualify which is very fair, while here they wait for who qualifies and then announce the venue, which is not fair. A neutral venue would have been ideal for both sides,” said Tamirepi.

“But moving onto the game, we play a Highlanders side that has been doing well home and away in all competitions. We have also done well, but we have not been good when playing away from home. We will need to be at our best on Sunday if we are to progress to the final.

“We are going to be playing Highlanders at their favourite hunting ground with us being the home team. The good thing l guess is that though we will be home away from home, we will be at home and we have not lost playing at home this season. It will be an interesting game when you look at the history between the two sides,” he said.

ZPC have some injury concerns ahead of the big battle on Sunday. Samuel Makawa, who scored when the two sides met at Nyamhunga Stadium in a league a match last month, is out of contention for this encounter. He is joined by goalkeeper Tendai Hove and Ghanaian defender Sylvester Appiah.

The last time the two sides met at Barbourfields Stadium in a league match, Bosso were convincing 2-0 winners.

On their way to this year’s semi-finals, ZPC Kariba beat Hwange 2-1 and claimed the scalp of Manica Diamonds with another 2-1 victory in the quarter-finals.

Bosso beat Dynamos 1-0 in the first round before thrashing FC Platinum 3-0 in the quarter-finals at Barbourfields Stadium.

Winners of the Chibuku Super Cup will represent Zimbabwe in the Caf Confederation Cup. – @innocentskizoe