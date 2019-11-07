Renowned Jiti singer, Baba Harare born Braveman Chizvino has promised fans that his six-track early Christmas gift titled Generator set to be launched tonight at Foodnest restaurant, Longcheng Plaza will be accompanied by the title track’s visuals.

The Hat Dzemurara hitmaker told 263Chat that he has prepared enough despite the fact that it will be his second album this year after Ramba Wakadzvanya launched in January.

“I am very prepared for this and is quite certain that my fans will love it.”

The album carries a collaboration song with South Africa-based Buffalo Souljah whom Baba Harare indicated will not make it for the launch.

“There is a song on the album which features Buffalo Souljah who we would have loved to grace this the ceremony but due to other commitments, he won’t make it,” said Chizvino.

He added that there will be several surprise acts at the launch headlined by Peter Moyo and Kubata Kwashe Choral Group.

This will be Baba Harare’s fourth album.