Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Soccer Coaches Association (Zisca) Bulawayo province interim chairman Bongani Mafu has said his executive committee plans to compile a record of all coaches in Zimbabwe and their level of qualifications, as well as get coaches to interact more often to develop the profession.

“As coaches, we usually meet when we play a match or when we meet by accident in town. So, we are trying to galvanise coaches in all regions and area zones so that we identify available coaches.

There will be a symposium where we will ask coahes in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League and relevant stakeholders to talk about how to develop coaching in Zimbabwe,” said Mafu.

He said they had engaged with coaches and other individuals that will speak at the symposium, with veteran coaches Gibson Homela, Barry Daka and Benedict Moyo topping the list.

Mafu said they had also made a collection for young Talen Vision defender Cedric Dube, who passed away during a Division Three league game about three weeks ago.

“Although he was not a coach, he was one of our sons. Beyond just being a burial society, Zisca Bulawayo aims to assist coaches in their legal needs and develop coaching in our area zones,” said Mafu.

Zisca Bulawayo also made a collection and contributed money to Warriors and Highlanders’ legend Madinda Ndlovu, who suffered a stroke during a training session of his side Gaborone United.

Ndlovu is now out of danger and is recuperating at his Botswana residence, with doctors continuing to monitor his progress.