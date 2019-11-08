Bubelo Moyo

Fashion lovers in Bulawayo are in for a rare treat as two trendsetters, Alex Kumirai of the Pusha Ntwana label and Shaun Sita who is behind the White Cotton fashion label will be presenting the new street summer wear at The Smoke House today.

The fashion designers have been making waves in the Southern African region through showcasing their designs in South Africa and Botswana.

Kumirai said they will be introducing a new sense of fashion with their exhibition which starts at 6PM.

“The festive season is upon us and for the holidays, we’ll be bringing out a mixture of denim and African style (Euro-Afro centric). Denim is currently popular and so is the African print, so we’ve decided to combine the two and see how fashion lovers will respond,” said Kumirai.

Model, Chelsea Chasi affectionately known as Von Chase, Kumirai said, will be in charge of choreographing models for the fashion show.

The fashion show will be the first of its kind at the upmarket spot with the fashion designers hoping to host the event annually.

“We once hosted this show at Club Horizon (now Vista) and it’s our first time to take it to The Smoke House.

‘‘We’re looking forward to sharing our designs and hope people will come in their numbers to find out more about the latest fashion trends,” Kumirai said.

He said those attending the event are expected to adhere to the high fashion dress code as it will be a celebration of fashion. An entrance fee of $5 will be charged.