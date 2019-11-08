Thandeka Moyo, Chronicle Reporter

ALL is set for the Zimpapers Annual Cancer Power Walk tomorrow with scores of individuals and companies confirming attendance.

The event is meant to raise funds for those suffering from cancer.

Zimpapers Bulawayo branch managing editor, Isaac Waniwa, said partners and participants were ready adding that he was confident the event will be a huge success.

“We are happy to announce that all is set for the cancer walk and we are inviting residents to come join us as this will be a nationwide event. The first team will leave Coghlan Primary School at 5.30AM for the 10KM run and other teams will follow after 30 minutes,” said Waniwa.

After the run, there would be a walk starting at 6AM. He said there will also be a zumba session and other exciting activities for participants. In Harare, the event will take place at Old Hararians Sports Club, while in Mutare it will be at Manicaland Motoring Club. In Kariba the event will be at Nyamhunga Primary School.

Interested participants will also undergo health checks which will include HIV tests, breast cancer examinations and blood pressure and diabetes checks from service providers on site. In 2015, Zimpapers signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Island Hospice which saw the group providing space across its platforms; radio and newspapers, to cancer and health issues.

While traditionally Zimbabweans are familiar with cervical cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer and karposi sarcoma, people are succumbing to pancreatic cancer, cancer of the colon, rectal cancer and many others. — @thamamoe