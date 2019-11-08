Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO City FC face Mosi Rovers in a Southern Region Division One League match, which coach Try Ncube describes as the most difficult.

City are four points from earning their return ticket to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League after one season in the unfashionable First Division.

The municipal side tops the league table with 61 points from 26 games followed by Talen Vision on 58 points, with two games left.

Tomorrow City travel to the resort town of Victoria Falls to face relegation-threatened Rovers, who are eager for maximum points to secure their place in the First Division.

“All along we’ve been playing every encounter like a cup final and going to Victoria Falls to face Mosi Rovers is not different. We’re taking along that cup final mentality; we’re going there to fight for maximum points like we always do. We respect Mosi Rovers like all the other teams in the league and we know that we will not have an easy game because they are fighting for survival,” said Ncube.

City are in firm control of their championship destiny and need to win their remaining two games to return to the big league. They are aware that a minor slip can cost them the title and Premiership ticket.

After clearing the Rovers hurdle, City will end the season with a home encounter against log anchors, Arenel Movers.

While City battle for the championship in Victoria Falls, Vision will be home to Casmyn at Gifford High School.

Vision have declared that they will fight to the last whistle of the season, hoping to pounce on any City slip up.

Vision, who led the race for the better part of the season, will wrap their campaign with an away trip to Makomo.

Meanwhile, the top four battle is on, with third-placed perennial campaigners ZPC Hwange on 45 points taking on Makomo in a Hwange derby tomorrow. Makomo are fourth on the table with 42 points and victory by a two-goal margin will power Makomo into third place.

Highlanders’ development side Bosso 90 head to Hwange to face army side, Moto Moto, with Plumtree’s Mainline playing host to Indlovu Iyanyathela at Dingumuzi Stadium in the border town.

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Talen Vision vs Casmyn (Gifford), Mosi Rovers vs Bulawayo City (Chinotimba), Ajax vs Toronto (Crescent, 12PM, Arenel vs CIWU (Crescent), ZPC Hwange vs Makomo (Ingagula, 12PM), Moto Moto vs Bosso 90 (Mpumalanga)

Sunday: Mainline vs Indlovu Iyanyathela (Dingumuzi)

Table

P W D L F A GD Pts

Bulawayo City 26 18 7 1 56 9 47 61

Talen Vision 26 17 8 1 63 11 52 58

ZPC Hwange 25 12 9 4 28 11 17 45

Makomo 25 11 9 5 37 22 15 42

Bosso 90 25 10 9 6 34 28 6 39

I/Iyanyathela 25 10 8 7 27 15 12 38

CIWU 26 10 7 9 27 26 1 37

Ajax Hotspurs 25 9 4 12 31 32 -1 31

Binga Pirates 26 8 6 12 23 38 -15 30

Casmyn 25 7 5 13 23 31 -8 26

Mosi Rovers 27 6 7 14 19 39 -20 25

Mainline 25 5 9 11 20 33 -13 24

Motomoto 26 5 7 14 20 51 -31 22

Toronto 26 4 8 14 19 66 -47 20

Arenel Movers 26 3 10 13 18 38 -20 19

