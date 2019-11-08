Michell Zvanyanya, Chronicle Reporter

MORE than 100 women in Bulawayo have been trained to make bread as part of an initiative to empower them to run community bakeries.

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister Cde Judith Ncube said this during the launch of Zimbabwe National War Veterans’ Association (ZNLWVA) bakery in Entumbane suburb on Tuesday.

The Entumbane community bakery is run by female war veterans.

Cde Ncube said more than 100 women in Bulawayo have so far been trained to make bread using Dutch ovens.

She commended female war veterans in Bulawayo for embracing Government’s empowerment programmes.

Cde Ncube said the bakeries create employment opportunities and empower people.

She said the community bakery is set to bring relief to Entumbane residents who can now buy cheap bread.

“It is an honour for me to launch the community bakery. I am happy that these women have come together to start this bakery which is going to produce cheap bread for residents. This project empowers women war veterans while at the same time providing relief to residents who are subjected to incessant prices increases by established bakeries,” she said.

Minister Ncube said community bakeries were meant to provide an alternative source of bread to residents who can no longer afford the prices of bread on the market.

The use of Dutch ovens will reduce the cost of producing the bread as compared to using electricity.

Cde Ncube urged women who have already undergone training in bread making to impart knowledge and skills to others in their wards, saying their active participation will contribute to development of their communities.

Addressing guests during the launch, the ZNLWVA Bulawayo provincial chairperson Cde Cephas Ncube said the local community is set to benefit from the bread making project.

“What we are witnessing today is a combination of big brains. We started with a Heroes’ Golf Tournament which we held this year in August and we raised sufficient funds to drill a borehole. The money raised from baking will be channelled to other development projects such as building of a hall and establishment of a greenhouse. The gardening activities and the bakery will be the primary income generating projects for the war vets,” he said.

Cde Ncube said residents will therefore benefit from the borehole, garden, bakery and hall.