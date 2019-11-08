Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS players received a major boost ahead of Sunday’s Chibuku Super Cup semi-final clash against ZPC Kariba when a club member paid each player double their winning bonuses for their 1-1 league draw against Dynamos.

The club member, who has chosen to remain anonymous, deposited $1 000 into the account each of the 18 players that were in the matchday squad against Dynamos at Rufaro Stadium last Sunday. Highlanders players get $500 as a winning bonus to each player and nothing for a draw.

“We are humbled and reminded of our 2019 mantra that ubuhle beBosso ngabalandeli bayo. It is particularly humbling that this outpouring of support was a direct response to the gutsy and committed display at Rufaro last weekend. The benevolence of Bosso fans knows no limits. The players are appreciative and emboldened by such expressions of support from their followers. At Highlanders, we know that working together really works,” said Bosso chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube.

The bonus came at the right time when they are preparing for an epic clash against ZPC Kariba at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

Bosso are eager to make it to the final for the first time since beating How Mine 3-0 in the 2013 final to lift the Mbada Diamonds Cup.

Resurgent Bosso are yearning for cup glory, and with dust having gathered in their trophy cabinet, they’ll be hoping to switch off ZPC Kariba’s lights on Sunday.

Highlanders’ best finish since the re-introduction of the Chibuku Super Cup in 2014 was a semi-final they lost 1-0 to Ngezi Platinum Stars at Barbourfields Stadium.

Bosso will be hoping to avoid the 2014 disappointment and earn a place in the final.

Harare City face Ngezi Platinum Stars at Baobab Stadium in the other semi-final. Both teams have won the Chibuku Super Cup before, with Harare City lifting the trophy in 2014 and 2017, while Ngezi were crowned champions in 2016. – @ZililoR